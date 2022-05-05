ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Commissioners approve economic incentive as jobs double in first year at Hatteras Yachts

By Trevor Dunnell, Sun Journal
 3 days ago

Craven County Board of Commissioners approved giving $600,000 in economic incentives to White River Marine Group after the company doubled its employment at Hatteras Yachts in the last year.

During Monday night's meeting, the board approved awarding White River Marine a job performance incentive. The money will be paid out over five years. Hatteras Yachts is one of the county's largest private employers.

Last May, boat manufacturer White River Marine Group announced it had acquired Hatteras Yachts and will invest $34 million to upgrade the Glenburnie Road facility in New Bern, with a target of adding 500 new jobs.

White River Marine Group, whose parent company is Bass Pro Shops, is the world's largest builder of fishing and recreational boats. The company will move all of its saltwater production to the New Bern site and add MAKO and Ranger Saltwater brands while continuing to support and grow the Hatteras line.

The New Bern plant will also serve as a research and development center for sea-trialing and product development across all three brands, according to White River Marine Group.

The county believes the proposed grant will stimulate and stabilize the local economy, result in the retention and further creation of a substantial number of new permanent jobs, and result in the retention of existing and creation of new tax revenues, as stated in the board's agenda packet.

Since White River Marine took over operations last year, the company has increased its number of employees from 188 to 350, more than half of the intended 500 job mark the company hopes to reach in five years, according to a presentation to the board by Jeff Wood, Craven County economic development director.

White River Marine has also increased its production line, shipping out approximately five to 10 MAKO and Ranger brands daily. They have also sold a total of five Hatteras Yachts since relaunching the brand in the fall.

Of the $34 million expected to be invested by White River Marine, $2 million has been put toward facility upgrades this past year by the company.

"They really focused on creating the job retention part first and built a strong base for that on the production level," said Wood. "I have talked to their facility folks and they anticipate ramping up those facility investments over the next six to 12 months."

The county said the incentive will come out of a portion of the county's reserve fund set aside for economic development. The funds were generated from sources such as the sale of property within the Craven County Industrial Park and money the county received from the state in 2014.

White River Marine will also be aided by a Job Development Investment Grant from the state’s Economic Investment Committee last May, but it is unknown how much the group received.

Over the course of the 12-year term o the state's incentive, the investment into Hatteras is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $1.17 billion. The eastern North Carolina economy will benefit from a more than $22 million payroll impact each and every year from those employed by Hatteras.

"Much like the state, Craven is providing an incentive to White River Marine Group for their decision to invest $36 million into Craven County over other potential locations," said Wood. "This incentive will be based on the number of jobs at the facility within five years of them making the announcement of that investment."

In the incentive agreement, the county will pay White River an amount equal to 50% of any payment made to White River under the Job Development Investment Grant agreement, not to exceed an aggregate total amount of $600,000.

Details of the grant agreements will have to be finalized with county staff before official approval.

Reporter Trevor Dunnell can be reached by email at tdunnell@newbernsj.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: Commissioners approve economic incentive as jobs double in first year at Hatteras Yachts

