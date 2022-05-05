ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bank of England expected to raise interest rates again

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMyF1_0fTiJ0aD00
Britain Economy General view of the Bank of England, in London, Monday, May 2, 2022. The Bank of England is expected to increase rates from 0.75% to 1%, the highest level since early 2009. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) (Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON — (AP) — The Bank of England is expected to raise its key interest rate to the highest level in 13 years on Thursday as policymakers around the world combat inflation fueled by high energy prices, Russia's war in Ukraine and lingering concerns about COVID-19.

Economists forecast that the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee will raise interest rates for a fourth consecutive meeting, lifting the rate that the Bank of England pays other banks by a quarter-percentage point, to 0.75%.

The decision comes a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve stepped up its attack on inflation, approving the biggest rate increase in more than two decades and signaling that more are on the way. The Fed increased its key short-term rate by a half-percentage point, to a range of 0.75% to 1%.

Other central banks around the world, from Sweden to Australia, also have started taking similar action.

Soaring consumer prices in the U.K. are fueling a cost-of-living crisis marked by rocketing energy bills and surging food and transport prices. The Bank of England is struggling to show it is serious about reining in inflation without moving so aggressively that it undermines consumer confidence.

“The Bank of England has a difficult job ahead of it — inflationary pressures from external factors are getting higher and higher,” Dmitri Theodosiu, head of foreign exchange and interest rates trading at Investec, said in a note to investors. “And with the cries of ‘higher, higher’ ringing in the ears comes the knowledge that too much intervention could see a damaging fall to the economy.”

Britain's inflation rate rose to a 30-year high of 7% in March, more than triple the central bank's target of 2%. Economists expect inflation to reach 9% or more later this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Asian shares mostly fall as rate hikes, China slowdown loom

TOKYO — (AP) — Shares fell in most Asian markets on Monday as interest rate hikes and a slowing Chinese economy weighed on investor sentiment. Oil prices were higher and U.S. futures fell following sharp declines on Wall Street last week. Benchmarks declined across the region. Jakarta’s benchmark...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Russia#Uk#Ap#The Bank Of England#Monetary Policy Committee#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed#Investec
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Country
U.K.
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
WSB Radio

China trade weakens after cities shut down to fight virus

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s export growth tumbled in April as global demand weakened, adding to pressure on the world’s second-largest economy after Shanghai and other industrial cities were shut down to fight virus outbreaks. Exports rose 3.7% over a year earlier to $273.6 billion, down...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EU says ready to restart talks on N.Ireland protocol, envoy says

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union’s envoy to Britain said the bloc was ready to restart talks on the Northern Ireland protocol after a pause due to recent elections but would not overhaul the arrangement that is central to post-Brexit trading rules. “Let’s be clear: we are not ready...
EUROPE
WSB Radio

G-7 leaders mark VE Day stressing unity, support for Ukraine

LONDON — (AP) — Leaders from the Group of Seven developed democracies pledged Sunday to phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil, as they met with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for online talks to stress their support and to display unity among Western allies on Victory in Europe Day, which marks Nazi Germany’s surrender in 1945.
EUROPE
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: What comes next with John Lee leading Hong Kong?

HONG KONG — (AP) — There was little doubt over John Lee's election as Hong Kong's next chief executive. A career police officer and the city's security chief received over 99% of the vote from an election committee stacked with mostly pro-Beijing members. He was the sole candidate in Sunday's election.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Live updates | Japan joins G-7 effort to quit Russian oil

TOKYO — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan will slowly phase out Russian oil imports in unity with the Group of Seven’s effort against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Leaders from the G-7 countries met online Sunday and announced their commitment to ban or phase out Russian oil imports in their latest effort to pressure Moscow into ending its aggression on Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
68K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy