Presidential Election

Philippine priests back Marcos rival in high stakes election campaign

By JAM STA ROSA, Andrew BEATTY, Ted ALJIBE
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
Some priests from the deeply Catholic Philippines are publicly backing Leni Robredo for president /AFP/File

Hundreds of Philippine priests on Thursday endorsed the main rival to former dictator Ferdinand Marcos's son, just days ahead of a presidential election they called a "battle for the soul" of the nation.

About 200 members of the clergy from the deeply Catholic country joined the mounting number of priests publicly backing Leni Robredo, who polls clock at a distant second behind Ferdinand Marcos Junior in the lead up to Monday's vote.

The election is seen as one of the most consequential in Philippine history -- a potentially make-or-break moment for the young democracy.

The group of clergy called it a "battle for the soul" of the nation -- a choice between the rule of law and the "diminution of our liberties."

Marcos Jr has a seemingly unassailable double-digit lead, winning widespread support by forging alliances with several of the country's rival political dynasties.

But his juggernaut campaign has been propelled by social media misinformation seeking to rewrite history about his father's brutal rule.

As many as 50,000 people were detained during martial law that ran from 1972-1981 as the elder Marcos and his wife Imelda became by-words for authoritarian kleptocracy.

Imelda, now 92, is seen as a driving force behind the family's public rehabilitation and the rebranding of that era as the Philippines' "golden age".

After six years of President Rodrigo Duterte's authoritarian rule, critics doubt Marcos Jr's commitment to democracy. And they fear his rule could further degrade human rights and worsen corruption.

Marcos Jr has previously expressed support for the "healthy exercise of democracy".

The country's highly influential Catholic church has so far not taken an official position in the upcoming election.

Top bishop Pablo David has urged voters to back "candidates who will sustain and strengthen our democracy, uphold the rule of law, and respect the dignity and rights of human beings".

But he has stopped short of naming names or endorsing one candidate over the other.

With a Marcos victory increasingly likely, individual members of the clergy are speaking out.

On Wednesday, a separate group of 1,400 Catholic clerics -- including more than a dozen bishops -- signed a statement backing Robredo's campaign.

Describing the election as "critical", the group said the contrast in morality between the leading candidates meant they could "no longer stay neutral or apolitical".

Without calling out Marcos Jr by name, they railed against "fake, deceptive and manipulative claims that aim to revise the history of our country".

- 'Years of darkness' -

Father Flavie Villanueva -- a priest who has received death threats and been charged with sedition for his criticism of Duterte's bloody drug war -- said the church had an obligation to speak out.

"We cannot remain ignorant about what is happening around us," he told AFP. "We have a moral obligation to act as the conscience of the people."

Ferdinand Marcos Junior has a seemingly unassailable double-digit lead in the polls ahead of the presidential vote /AFP/File

He warned that the election of "thieves and murderers" would cast "years of darkness over the Philippines".

Around 80 percent of Filipinos are Catholic, and the faith permeates daily life.

Religious television programmes are ubiquitous and divorce remains illegal.

The church played a crucial role in the 1986 "People Power" revolution which brought down the Marcos regime.

The church's Radio Veritas urged Filipinos to take to the streets to protest.

But it is unlikely to make an institution-wide endorsement.

Villanueva said the situation in the Philippines was so serious that Pope Francis should weigh in. "I pray that he would", he said.

Many Filipinos believe Pope Francis already has, with a slew of misleading social media posts falsely claiming he backed Marcos Jr.

AFP

Marcos heir to oversee hunt for loot if he wins Philippines presidency

Nearly 40 years after the Philippines began hunting for the billions of dollars plundered during former dictator Ferdinand Marcos's regime, much of the loot is still missing and no one in the family has been jailed. - 'Patently disproportionate' -  The Philippine Supreme Court has ruled that Marcos and his family committed fraud on a huge scale and has ordered them to repay millions of dollars.
WORLD
AFP

Philippines could revive nuclear plant if Marcos wins presidency

A mothballed nuclear power plant built near a fault line and volcanoes in the Philippines during Ferdinand Marcos's dictatorship could be revived if his son wins next week's presidential election. Yet Ferdinand Marcos Junior has vowed to speed up the adoption of nuclear power if he is elected and has left open the possibility of resuscitating his father's failed venture. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leni Robredo
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
#Catholic Priest#Priests#Afp File Hundreds
MSNBC

Can Putin be overthrown or stopped? Assassinations & arrests offer clues on who Putin fears most

The war in Ukraine has put more scrutiny on Vladimir Putin’s long and brutal record of jailing his opposition, killings, and other atrocities, including a new arrest of a figure who has opposed Putin's leadership and, specifically, the war in Ukraine. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber traces Putin’s record as a brutal dictator, detailing Putin’s censorship; crackdown; and a series of attacks, assassinations, and poisonings -- drawing on reporting, archival footage, and Melber's interview with a former Russian billionaire who was bankrupted, indicted, jailed and exiled by Putin. The report also explores living figures who could pose a challenge to Putin, and how the courage of so many dissident Russians might inspire a stronger response to Putin abroad.April 11, 2022.
POLITICS
POLITICO

U.S. turns the screws on Solomon Islands to counter China

Hi, China Watchers. This week we track U.S. efforts to reverse China’s Pacific islands diplomatic advance, quiz the president of Radio Free Asia on its China programming and kick the tires on President Xi Jinping’s enigmatic “Global Security Initiative.” We’ll also examine Chinese censorship of Shanghai’s “zero-Covid” lockdown and present a first-person account of the rocky road to making it big in Chinese vegetables. Got a book to recommend? Tell me about it at pkine@politico.com.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

All in the family: Philippine dynasties tighten grip on power

If the son of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos wins the May 9 presidential election, he will not be the only Marcos currently in power -- and will almost certainly not be the last. Ferdinand Marcos Jr, 64, is now on the verge of clinching the ultimate dynastic victory: the presidency. 
POLITICS
Reuters

Leader of Haiti's 400 Mawozo gang extradited to U.S.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, May 3 (Reuters) - The leader of Haiti's feared 400 Mawozo gang, which last year abducted a group of missionaries from the United States and Canada, has been extradited to the United States on Tuesday, the Haitian police said. The 400 Mawozo gang made global headlines in October with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Mexico detains almost 6,000 foreign migrants in four days

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexico detained almost 6,000 foreign migrants in a four-day span, the country's National Migration Institute (INM) said on Monday. The majority of the 5,688 migrants detained from April 21 to 24 were found in safe houses, trailers, or hidden in bus compartments or truck cabins, the INM said in a statement.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Philippines election: Bongbong poised to become president as Marcos history is rewritten

Ferdinand Marcos, the dictator who ruled the Philippines from 1965 to 1986, was the nation’s most decorated hero of the second world war. Under his rule, the armed forces were the most advanced in Asia. Even more impressive: his family owns enormous quantities of gold, enough to save the world (it was given to Marcos by a royal family as payment for acting as their lawyer). It will be shared with the people if they regain power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

The son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos was set to address hundreds of thousands of supporters Saturday on the final day of presidential election campaigning, as polls show him heading towards a landslide win. "Our error margin is only plus or minus two percentage points -- given the large gap it's not going to be affecting the results," Tabunda told AFP. - 'Another six years of hell' -  Hundreds of thousands of supporters were expected to turn out Saturday in Manila for the final rallies of Marcos Jr and Robredo ahead of the election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Explainer: A guide to the Philippines election

May 5 (Reuters) - The Philippines holds an election on Monday to decide thousands of positions across the archipelago, including who will take over from Rodrigo Duterte and become its president for the next six years. Below is a rundown of what to expect. WHAT'S BEING DECIDED?. The election will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

AFP

