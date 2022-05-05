ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State’s Jesse Luketa drafted by CFL team

By Kevin McGuire
 3 days ago

Just days after Penn State defensive hybrid Jesse Luketa was drafted in the seventh round by the Arizona Cardinals, the Canadian star has now been drafted by a second team. Luketa was selected as a territorial draft pick of the Ottawa Redblacks in the 2022 CFL draft.

As a territorial pick, Ottawa now owns the CFL rights to the former Penn State player should he choose to explore a path in the CFL. That means having to wait out to see how Luketa catches on with the NFL team that drafted him, or if he tasks a path to another NFL team as is sometimes the case for a late-round draft pick as cuts are made to rosters.

Luketa is a native of Ottawa, so the selection of Luketa makes plenty of sense for the Redblacks. Luketa was the only Penn State player selected in the CFL draft this year.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

