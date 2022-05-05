ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Taiwan scraps deal to buy US anti-submarine helicopters

By Dale DE LA REY
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YuCJD_0fTiHZDZ00
A Seahawk helicopter on the deck of the USS Blue Ridge /AFP

Taiwan has opted out of purchasing anti-submarine helicopters from the United States because they are too expensive, its defence minister said Thursday.

The island was planning to buy up to 12 Seahawk choppers but the deal has been scrapped as Taipei prioritises lower cost, more mobile weaponry to counter any threat from China.

Local media reported earlier this year that the sale could fall through after Washington concluded the helicopters were not the best bet for Taiwan's "asymmetric warfare" needs.

Taiwan has shifted to a "porcupine" strategy that seeks to equip the island to repel an attack from a far larger Chinese military.

On Thursday defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng confirmed the chopper deal was dead.

"We feel the price is too high and it's above what we can afford," he told lawmakers.

Taiwan's 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion from China, which views the democratic island as its territory.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has heightened fears that Beijing might one day follow through on threats to annex its smaller neighbour.

Taiwan's defence ministry earlier this week revealed that key deliveries of other weapons from the United States had hit roadblocks.

The Russia-Ukraine war has led to a shortage of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, while production line issues were delaying a delivery of M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers.

Chiu indicated Taiwan is now looking for suitable replacements.

"We have other alternatives and we definitely will have responsive measures. We will not throw our hands up because (these weapons) are not available. The military will do our job of preparing for combat," Chiu told lawmakers.

Stingers are highly portable shoulder-launched missiles that have been invaluable to Ukrainian forces fighting off Russian air power.

M109A6 Paladins are massive artillery guns on a tank chassis that can be easily moved, making them harder to spot and take out.

Western countries have been sending Ukraine thousands of the surface-to-air missiles and shoulder-mounted launchers, which are effective against helicopters and low-flying planes. Washington has promised 1,400.

Raytheon Technologies, which makes Stingers, said last month it would not be able to accelerate production of the missiles before 2023 due to a lack of parts.

The United States agreed to sell Taiwan 250 Stinger missiles as part of a 2019 deal worth more than $2.2 billion that sparked a protest by China.

Washington has remained a key ally and leading arms supplier to Taipei despite switching diplomatic ties to Beijing in 1979.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Military Helicopters#Ukraine#Chinese
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'I want to die! No-one cares!' Desperate foreigner is dragged to the floor by hazmat-wearing officials as he tries to break through metal barriers in locked-down Shanghai

Harrowing footage has emerged of a desperate foreigner being detained by four hazmat-wearing officials in Shanghai during the Chinese city's strict Covid-19 lockdown. Evidence that Shanghai's month-long zero-Covid isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city's 25 million people is coming out of the country on an almost daily basis on China's heavily censored internet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
China
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Yellow Submarine: Russian Sub Flees Ukrainian Attack

This is the moment a Russian submarine tries to hide beneath the Black Sea after it was targetted by Ukrainian forces. The sub – seen sinking below the surface in a video of the attack – is part of the Russian fleet attacking Mykolaiv, a strategic northeastern Ukrainian port.
MILITARY
The Week

Why neither Russia nor Ukraine wants to discuss the mystery explosions at strategic Russian facilities

Russian media reported explosions Wednesday at an ammunition depot near Belgorod and two other storage facilities near Ukraine's eastern border, in the latest instances of "unexplained fires and explosions at strategic locations in Russia, including storage depots, a sensitive defense research site, and the country's largest chemical plant," The Washington Post reports.
EUROPE
AFP

AFP

61K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy