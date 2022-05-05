What You Need to Know Before Seeing ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

In the closing seconds of the premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Anson Mount’s Captain Pike gets to say the lines. You know the ones: those previously proclaimed by William Shatner, Patrick Stewart, and even Scott Bakula. They come right after the phrase “to explore strange new worlds,” which means they were always bound to be the big finish of an episode called “Strange New Worlds” that launches a series called Strange New Worlds. And after 50 minutes of anticipation, there they are, as expected and promised, with only minor modifications. Pike, preparing to settle into the captain’s chair on the bridge of the USS Enterprise, reminds his crew of its mission: “We seek out new life and new civilizations. We boldly go where no one has gone before.” Cooool, every Star Trek fan thinks. “Cool,” Cadet Uhura says on the screen, grinning widely. Pike can’t help but smile too.

