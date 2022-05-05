How Mason Holt has led Louisiana-Monroe baseball's offense all season

Mason Holt has been the key cog to Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks offense in 2022.

That's in part to the work he spent on his hitting to the opposite field prior to the season.

"That kind of leveled out my swing and helped it a lot," Holt said.

Holt has been a consistent figure on the field, starting 42 games this year. He's gone hitless in just nine of those games. He is currently reached base in 22 straight games, the best of his career.

"Mason Holt is a tremendous player; he's a gifted athlete that has tremendous juice and bat speed." ULM baseball coach Micheal Federico said. "He's just a great baseball player, he's been fun to watch and enjoy. I wish we had some other guys around him that were doing a few more things that would help him, even catapult his season and hopefully he gets the chance, he deserves the chance to play at the next level.

The Warhawks are coming off an 11-5 loss to Louisiana Tech on Tuesday in a game where Monroe had 14 hits. Louisiana-Monroe hosts No. 17 Texas State in a three-game conference series starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Holt went 2-for-4 with one run scored, one RBI and a stolen base against Louisiana Tech. He is hitting .326 and has 57 total hits, 37 runs scored and 30 RBIs. He currently leads the team with 11 doubles and has a home runs.

Before coming to Louisiana-Monroe Holt spent two years at Navarro College . Holt has 18 home runs and 77 RBIs the last two seasons in Monroe.

"When my teammates in front of get a hit, it gives me the obligation to get a hit as well and like you said hits are contagious," Holt said.

Although the Warhawks have been making contact and getting on base, they have been unable to produce as many runs resulting in close losses.

"We've got to do other things better in that regard because it's all about scoring runs," Federico said.

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews .

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: How Mason Holt has led Louisiana-Monroe baseball's offense all season