Iowa State

Summit has easements for 20% of carbon pipeline route through Iowa

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALGONA — A project manager for the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline says the company has about 20 percent of the voluntary easements from landowners they would need to complete the pipeline route through Iowa. Kylie Kretz spoke at this week’s meeting of the Kossuth County Board of...

WHO 13

Iowa small-town downtowns get $19M for housing projects

IOWA — Sixty-one Iowa communities will split nearly $20 million in federal funding to provide housing specifically in the downtown area of small towns. The money comes from the American Rescue Act that was signed by President Biden last year. Democratic US Congresswoman Cindy Axne was the only Iowa member of Congress to vote in […]
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
KIMT

100 mph chase sends Iowa woman to prison

HAMPTON, Iowa – A woman caught driving 100 miles per hour is going to prison. Mina Annabeth Youngbear, 26 of Toledo, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars for pleading guilty to eluding and driving while barred. Law enforcement says Youngbear was spotted driving a vehicle...
104.5 KDAT

When Can You Legally Turn Left on a Red Light in Iowa?

It's painful to roll up to an intersection where you know you have to turn left, just to miss the green light. Having to turn left and wait for the light to change seems to take forever. I'm not sure what's worse, waiting for the arrow to turn green, or waiting for a train. Both are equally unbearable. Can you tell I'm impatient?
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Based Grocery Store Inching Closer To 500 Layoffs

An Iowa-based grocery store chain is inching closer to an unprecedented number of layoffs and demotions this week. Hy-Vee officials announced on Friday that they would be having yet another round of major layoffs within the company, according to reports. The major retailer laid off 57 corporate employees from their...
Y-105FM

CAUTION: Watch Out For This Rochester, Minnesota Family

I just found the most adorable family in all of Minnesota! Ok, this family isn't a human family but is one that I spotted in Rochester, Minnesota by the Apache Mall that I know will make your heart smile. Unfortunately, unless we all work together to keep this family safe, they are in extreme danger.
AM 1390 KRFO

State of Iowa to Pay $8 Million to Man Hit By Snowplow

A man who was struck by an Iowa snowplow three winters ago has reached an $8 million settlement with the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT). Terry Bunting of Silvis, Illinois had pulled off of Highway 67 in LeClaire, in Scott County, in January of 2019. While he was clearing the windshield of his tractor-trailer, he was struck by the blade of an IDOT snowplow. According to the Des Moines Register, the lawsuit filed by Bunting stated that after seeing him along the highway, the driver of the plow attempted to pull back the snowplow's blade. The suit claimed the driver pulled the wrong lever. Instead of the blade pulling back, it remained extended, striking Bunting.
Fun 104.3

4 Easy Ways To Attract Orioles In Minnesota Yards

A popular bird that fills our neighborhoods in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois with beautiful songs are in flight and migrating. If you'd love to have these gorgeous, orange birds show up in your backyard this summer, below are 4 tips that will help them find your house. When do...
KCRG.com

Former officer is suing Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa City Police Officer is suing the city over his resignation. Courts documents show that 24-year-old Emilio Puente resigned instead of getting fired. It says Puente was on medical leave for an injury when police launched an investigation into Puente for an unrelated incident. Puente claims the chief of police told him he had to resign or get fired, but he didn’t realize resigning would affect his injury compensation.
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz walks back COVID "after action" report plans

In mid-March, as COVID-19 cases fell to some of the lowest levels in months, Gov. Tim Walz touted plans for a COVID "after action" report.The findings, which he said could be released by the end of the month, would serve as a "playbook for future administrations and future Minnesotans" for how to respond to future waves.Yes, but: After Axios followed up and asked for an update or copy of the report, aides walked back the claims and said there isn't a "specific document."What they're saying now: "Work to review the State's COVID response and prepare for a future surge is ongoing," Walz press secretary Claire Lancaster wrote in an email. "State agencies are constantly assessing what has worked and what hasn't. This is an ongoing process, rather than a specific document."Worth noting: It's not the first time the governor has had to revise on-the-record comments. In the days following George Floyd's murder, he falsely claimed that 80% of protesters were from out of state.Walz's allies, and the governor himself, have downplayed premature or false statements as the DFL lawmaker "getting over his skis."
KIMT

Storm chances looming for early next week

A pattern shift heading into next week will lead to warm and slightly humid conditions across much of the region. By Monday, high temperatures will top out in the 70s and 80s in Minnesota and Iowa. With this warm and humid air mass in place, a storm system building in from the west may trigger showers and thunderstorms in the region. The Storm Prediction Center has places parts of Minnesota and Iowa in a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday. Keep an eye on the forest through the next few days as it is something our StormTeam 3 meteorologists will be monitoring closely through the weekend.
Government Technology

What You Need to Know to Prepare for a Tornado in Iowa

(TNS) - May is the height of tornado season, although Iowa already has had several serious tornadoes this year — including the March 5 twisters that killed seven people in Central Iowa. B.J. Dvorak , new coordinator for the Linn County Emergency Management Agency, agreed to share his advice...
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Iowa

Every direction in Iowa leads to a new body of water to discover, and it is home to some of the country’s largest, longest, deepest, and most picturesque lakes. The Hawkeye State has a long history that traces back to the 1600s and includes many of the man-made and natural sources of water that lie throughout the state. The lakes in Iowa sit between rolling hills and deep valleys, surrounded by lush forests and beautiful woodlands, and bordered by sandy beaches and marshy wetlands.
