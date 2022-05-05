ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

88% of owners say inflation impacting their small business

By Jon Sullivan
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

A majority of owners report that inflation and supply-chain disruptions are impacting their small businesses, according to a new report from Bank of America .

Still, the 1,000 business owners surveyed across the country say their outlook remains strong, with 64% anticipating revenues will increase in the year ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJqet_0fTiEza200
Photo: Getty Images

Specifically, the survey found:

  • 88% of business owners say inflation is currently impacting their business
  • 76% say supply-chain issues are impacting their business
  • 31% are confident the national economy will improve, down from 50% in 2021
  • 39% are confident their local economy will improve, down from 56% in 2021


The key economic factors that most concern owners are inflation (80%), commodities prices (75%) and supply-chain disruptions (64%). International affairs are also concerns for 61%, and interest rates worry 57%. Health care costs are bothers for 57%, but that's lowest level in the 10-year history of the survey.

And while challenges loom, entrepreneurs reported a steady recovery from the pandemic. More than three in five owners feel their business has fully or partially recovered, and nearly half cited increased consumer spending over the past year. Additionally, 26% plan to hire - the highest percentage since 2018. Nearly one in five have increased employee wages.

Most also say they've raised prices due to inflation and supply-chain disruptions.

Looking to the future, many believe new cybersecurity platforms and automation will be important for success in the next decade. About 44% plan to prioritize digital sales over brick and mortar. And 70% have adopted new digital strategies in the past 12 months, including more banking online and accepting more forms of cashless payments.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

White House unveils pact with internet companies to reduce prices

WILMINGTON, Del., May 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration has secured commitments from 20 internet providers including Verizon (VZ.N), Comcast (CMCSA.O) and AT&T (T.N) to cut prices or increase internet speeds for millions of U.S. families, administration officials said. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will unveil the agreements...
WILMINGTON, DE
Reuters

Uber to cut costs, slow down hiring, CEO tells staff - CNBC

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc will scale back hiring and reduce expenditure on its marketing and incentive activities, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a letter from Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi. The ride-hailing company becomes the latest to rein in costs to have a lean investment model, after Facebook-owner Meta...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2022

• Atlantica Sustainable AY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $277.90 million. • NAPCO Security NSSC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $34.66 million. • GEO Group GEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO Careers — Elysium Marketing Group

Elysium Marketing Group, Ambler, seeks an engaged and bright account manager. Elysium Marketing Group, a full-service digital marketing agency, is searching for experienced applicants to fill a full-time account manager position. Based in Ambler, the award-winning marketing agency specializes in marketing strategy, digital marketing, marketing automation, website design, logos/branding, and...
AMBLER, PA
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy