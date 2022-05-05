Forgive-Me-Not: Biden Urged to Cancel Student Debt

If you paid back your student loans, the joke may soon be on you. President Biden now says he's considering "some" forgiveness of student loans via executive order, a step he previously said he would only take if it was first passed by Congress. The president's latest comments come as he faces pressure from Democrats desperate to win over young voters amidst tanking poll numbers ahead of the November midterm elections. In the meantime, federal student loans remain on pause through at least August, as they have been since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

Biden says he's " not considering $50,000 debt reduction ," as many liberal Democrats have called for. But economists and education experts warn even a smaller amount of student debt cancellation would make inflation even worse. "The debt is canceled--or would be canceled--for the borrowers, but that just transfers the burden to taxpayers," says Neal McCluskey , Director of the Center for Educational Freedom at the CATO Institute.

"It would put more money in people's pockets, rather than the federal government which is supposed to be getting it back," he continues. "And then instead of using the money they're supposed to get back, the federal government would borrow more."

Not only will it harm the economy, but McCluskey argues mass forgiveness of student loans only perpetuates the cycle of borrowing and reckless spending in higher education. "You will just exacerbate price inflation (in education) in the future, because people will think well, they'll never really make me repay my loan," he tells KTRH. "Not only do we have higher prices, but we force people onto a credential treadmill, where they have to get more and more college just to stay in the same place in the workforce."

"The clear beneficiaries in all this, beyond the borrowers, would be the colleges themselves," McCluskey continues. "Debt cancellation would give no incentive for them to become any more economical or to cut costs."