Riverside, CA

Football players cheer on their coach as he pops the question to his girlfriend

By Terry Baddoo, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

On his Twitter profile, Rick Pontious lists family and football as his top priorities. So, perhaps it was no surprise that he combined the two when proposing to his girlfriend, Monique Lafarga.

The couple met in 2016 due in large part to their shared love of football.

"His passion just so happens to be in my favorite sport to watch," says Monique. "I encouraged him to keep following his dreams."

Rick doubles as the head coach for the Titans at Notre Dame High School in Riverside and the San Bernardino Spartans, both located in California. The latter represents a nonprofit organization primarily for police and fire service personnel that competes in the National Public Safety Football League.

As a navy veteran, Rick is big on hard work, teamwork, discipline, commitment, and stability. And those qualities were badly needed when he took over the Titans after a season in which they hadn't won a game. So, Rick set about creating a family atmosphere with accountability at its core and 'One team. One heart. One pulse’ as the Titan's motto.

Fittingly, when he decided to propose to Monique, Rick decided to make it a team-building event, engaging his football family to play a part and watch him make the ultimate commitment. So, while the players unfurled a homemade banner bearing the words, ‘Monique, will you marry me?’ Rick dropped to one knee on the field and popped the question.

"It only made sense for him to propose in a setting that we spend so much of our time in and around some of our biggest supporters," says Monique.

Happily, the proposal got the perfect reception as Monique’s answer was yes! And as she leapt into Rick’s arms, the team and his fellow coaches erupted in cheers.

