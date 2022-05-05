ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf City, NC

A popular Surf City sea turtle hospital patient finds new home

By Karen Sota
The Daily News
 3 days ago
A few weeks ago we told you that everybody’s favorite green, “Canal,” would be setting off for a new life at his forever home at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord.

On Tuesday, he packed up his grotto and along with his entourage headed west, where his specially constructed room with a brand new 5,000-gallon tank with three viewing windows is up and running.

Of course, we gave him a big send-off, dubbed "Canal Days," which wrapped up Sunday and was a celebration of his seven years as one of the most popular patients of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehabilitation Center.

Canal has always been a star and may he sparkle and shine even brighter for decades to come.

But Canal’s not the only one with a ticket to ride.

Recently admitted loggerhead “Sepia,” along with re-admitted aquanaut green “Tracy Dyson,” secured a spot on a boat headed to the deep blue and were released offshore on Monday, April 25th. The water had warmed enough for them to readily acclimate, and we’re hoping Tracy Dyson has learned her lesson about hanging around inshore waters in the winter. Two times a cold-stun was not fun for her or us.

Our tour schedule is changing for May. Tours will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance through our website: www.seaturtlehospital.org. Select the date, time and the number of guests in your party and purchase your tickets. We limit the number of guests for each time to make the experience more enjoyable and to continue our commitment to keep you and our staff safe as we work our way through COVID.

Transmission rates in North Carolina are currently low so we are not requiring masks during your visit. Sorry, but we are not able to accommodate walk-ups for tours once we sell out for the day. Please keep in mind that traffic increases exponentially after Memorial Day and it is very likely that you will experience some delays – please plan accordingly. If you are coming only to our gift shop (not for a tour) you can enter through the single door to the left of the main entrance. Even though sea turtles do not keep calendars we do.

The official start of nesting season on Topsail began May 1st and our Topsail Turtle Project volunteers have laced up their sneakers and will be heading out in the wee hours of the morning to look for mama tracks. If you spot anything unusual such as a stranding or nesting, please call our director of beach operations, Terry Meyer, at 910-470-2880. If she is not available, you may call the hospital during operating hours at 910-329-0222. We will take the information and we will send a trained volunteer to meet you to assess the situation.

The State of North Carolina hotline for stranded, sick, and injured turtles is 252-241-7367. The state number picks up 24/7. Please note that all our work with sea turtles, at the hospital and on the beach, is authorized by the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, ES Permit 22ST05.

Abby Joseph

The 3 Best Places to Visit in North Carolina

North Carolina is a state with something for everyone. Its varied landscape includes beautiful beaches, stunning mountain scenery, and plenty of Old South charm. The state is also home to a number of major cities, including the capital, Raleigh, and the financial center, Charlotte. As a result, North Carolina offers a wide range of activities and attractions to suit all interests. Whether you're looking for a relaxing vacation or an action-packed adventure, you'll find it in North Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Daily News

