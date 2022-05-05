ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Police chief says man shot by Beatrice officer has died

By Associated Press
foxnebraska.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska police chief says a man shot by a Beatrice police officer in a confrontation following a high-speed chase has died....

News Channel Nebraska

Suspect hit in Beatrice Police shooting, dies of injuries

BEATRICE – A Lincoln man who was shot over the weekend during a confrontation with police in Beatrice, has died. Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang says 35-year-old Bradley Allen died Tuesday afternoon, at 3:43 p.m. Allen had been in critical, but stable condition over the weekend, following the late Saturday night incident. He had undergone surgery at a Lincoln Hospital.
