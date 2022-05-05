ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Tellez sets Brewers record with 8 RBIs in 18-4 rout of Reds

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Rowdy Tellez homered twice and set a Milwaukee Brewers record with eight RBIs to extend his recent power surge in an 18-4 blowout of the reeling Cincinnati Reds.

Tellez had a grand slam, a two-run homer and a two-run double. He has homered four times in his last four games to increase his season total to seven.

The Reds have dropped eight straight and 19 of 20. The only other National League team to lose at least 21 of its first 24 games was the 1894 Washington Senators, according to STATS.

Cincinnati has also dropped its last 12 road games.

It marks the first time since 1945 that the Reds have endured 12 consecutive road losses within the same season.

