MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize community is rallying behind one of its high school principals, Chris Botts. He and his family are in Houston where Botts is receiving treatment for a rear, aggressive type of cancer, Large Cell Neuroendocrine Carcinoma (LCNEC). Background information on Botts’ cancer, shared on a Facebook page dedicated to a fundraising event for his family, said the cancer is usually found in the lungs, but Botts’ tumor was in “an extremely rare location,” his heart.

MAIZE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO