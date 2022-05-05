ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill to end sales tax in grocery stores passes in Tennessee

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
In Tennessee, sales tax will end temporarily. This will cut the cost that residents pay when buying essentials. The bill to temporarily end grocery sales tax in...

Dwight Wilson
3d ago

we should end income tax or all other taxes. at this point we're taxed before we get paid and then we have to pay taxes with the money they already taxed

Denise Brislin
3d ago

August???? What good does that do to those who are struggling now! This doesn't help you people, it's a political ploy!

HappyHenry
3d ago

When will TN send out State Stimulus checks like so many other States? What did they do with the 250 Billion they got from the last Stimulus package????

