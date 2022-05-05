Bill to end sales tax in grocery stores passes in Tennessee
In Tennessee, sales tax will end temporarily. This will cut the cost that residents pay when buying essentials. The bill to temporarily end grocery sales tax in...www.fingerlakes1.com
In Tennessee, sales tax will end temporarily. This will cut the cost that residents pay when buying essentials. The bill to temporarily end grocery sales tax in...www.fingerlakes1.com
we should end income tax or all other taxes. at this point we're taxed before we get paid and then we have to pay taxes with the money they already taxed
August???? What good does that do to those who are struggling now! This doesn't help you people, it's a political ploy!
When will TN send out State Stimulus checks like so many other States? What did they do with the 250 Billion they got from the last Stimulus package????
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.https://fingerlakes1.com/
Comments / 57