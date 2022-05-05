ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mother's Day and flowers: Making sure you get the right gift for mom

By John Shumway
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18OyIc_0fTiB0IX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SdcWi_0fTiB0IX00
Flowers for Mother's Day? The deadline is approaching 02:52

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - They are the number one gift for mom every Mother's Day - flowers!

Now, if you're ordering them to be delivered...you're up against the wall.

It's truly deadline day if you want flowers to be delivered to mom before Sunday, That order needs to be placed today and if you are ordering online, make sure they'll be delivered on time.

It's almost a given when you ask what you'll get for your mom - flowers, take her out to dinner, the usuals.

Cards aside, when it comes to Mother's Day rankings, flowers are way ahead of the rest.

"We sell lots of flowers, mixed arrangements, I mean really colorful things are amazing for moms," said Tim Ludwig, the owner of Blumengarten's Flowers.

Ludwig, a florist in the Strip District, said color is the order of the day.

"We can always do mixed bouquets, if you walk in we can have something ready for you," he said. "We can meet any budget."

Walk into any of the grocery stores right now and the pastel pallet is almost overwhelming. If you've got a vase around the house, you can get a bunch of flowers starting as low as $9.

That upper limit is determined by your wallet.

There is one thing to remember with flowers...

"They're gonna last a week or so, it is that memory in that way to say, 'you know I love you that maybe your words can't describe,'" Ludwig said.

So if you're looking for something that will last, Ludwig recommends the least expensive option would be a blooming plant, and those are all over the wallet spectrum, with Ludwig adding that an eight-inch potted plant would be around $40.

He also said to know your target and if mom wants to exercise her green thumb.

"An orchid is very easy to take care of, so water once a week type of thing," he said.

Like so many things, is there a flower shortage this year?

Over the last year, the flower market has gotten tighter and prices are going up. There are still plenty of flowers to go around, but you will have to pay a little more.

Ludwigs said a carnation that cost a dollar last year is $1.20 this year.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Don't Forget Grandma. She Deserves a Mother's Day Gift Too

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. There's no one in the world who's quite like Grandma. Every time you see...
CELEBRATIONS
CNET

9 Affordable Mother's Day Gift Ideas

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Mother's Day, May 8, is this weekend. Here at CNET, we know that giving...
SHOPPING
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Parade#Kdka#Mother S Day
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Candles lit, balloons released in memory of Azuree Charles

“Playful,” “friendly,” “polite” and “nice kid” were all common responses from people when asked about Azuree Charles. The 9-year-old boy was remembered by at least 200 people outside the East Ken Manor office building along Gardlock Court in New Kensington on Thursday evening, a day after his body was found outside of a nearby home.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh cuts dog adoption fee in half for Mother's Day weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Still stumped about what to get mom for Mother's Day? How does adding a new member to your family sound? Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is cutting dog adoption fees in half this weekend, saying they urgently need adopters. If you wanted to give an adult dog a loving home, it'll cost $100 instead of the usual $200.The rescue says they have an "abundance" of pups looking for love because there's been an increase in animals coming in, especially strays. They say with the warmer weather, more animals are outside and may escape. Michele Frennier with the rescue says...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC nurse crochets matching hats and headbands for moms and babies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some moms got to celebrate Mother's Day early at UPMC thanks to a talented nurse. Magee-Womens Hospital nurse Caitlin Pechin made adorable mommy and me matching hats and headbands for moms and their newborns. Her gifts to the moms and babies were to remind moms just how special they are this Mother's Day.Congratulations and happy Mother's Day to all the new moms. You can see some of the cute photos below: 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Leianna and Bianca are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________LeiannaAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:This young man is Leianna! He was part of a Humane Investigations case last year that involved 22 cats....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
52K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy