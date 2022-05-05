ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Philippine Priests Back Marcos Rival In High Stakes Election Campaign

By Andrew BEATTY
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hundreds of Philippine priests on Thursday endorsed the main rival to former dictator Ferdinand Marcos's son, just days ahead of a presidential election they called a "battle for the soul" of the nation. About 200 members of the clergy from the deeply Catholic country joined the mounting number of...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leni Robredo
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Pope Francis
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia marks WWII victory shadowed by Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cast Moscow’s military action in Ukraine as a forced response to Western policies. Speaking at a military parade Monday marking the World War II victory over the Nazis, Putin drew parallels between the Red Army’s fighting against Nazi troops and the Russian forces’ action in Ukraine. He said that the campaign in Ukraine was a timely and necessary move to ward off a potential aggression.
POLITICS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
44K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy