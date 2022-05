NY Post | Greg Joyce: Michael King has been the star of the bullpen for the Yankees, and one of if not the best reliever in the game overall. His dominance through the first month of the season has been a major breakout, but the Yankees noticed signs in his stint with the team last season that indicated he was on his way up the ladder. His ability to consistently attack the strike zone this year has been a major area of improvement, combined with the finesse he’s shown throwing the Kluberball that the ex-Yankee imparted on him last year.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO