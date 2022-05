It took months to get here, but we finally have a winner in the huge Queen of Hearts jackpot at Trinity High School's Bingo here in Owensboro. Last night, Christy and Tina Brown were the lucky ones! They were called up to get the opportunity to find the Queen of Hearts and guess what? They did it. And there were hundreds and hundreds of people on hand to watch and cheer them on.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO