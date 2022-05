SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Tourism officials say leisure travel should meet or exceed pre-pandemic levels this year.So what is it looking like now for San Francisco businesses that depend on those dollars to survive?The rhythmic sounds of the crab crackers and the steamy aroma of seafood still lure customers to Fisherman's Wharf but not like they used to."We're the only ones open and I have empty tables inside and there's not a lot of people here (and) it's Mother's Day," said Don McFarland of Sabella & La Torre restaurant at Jefferson and Taylor streets on the Wharf.Vendors say only about...

