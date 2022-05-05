ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Weekend is Here for Popular Wells Fun Park

By Chris Sedenka
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Southern Maine will be getting a lot more fun starting this weekend. Wonder Mountain Fun Park in Wells is expecting to open for the season starting on Saturday, May 7. The news is a welcome sign to locals and tourists alike. It's another sign that summer is around the...

Springtime in the Pine Tree State offers plenty to do as the grass starts to green and the sun stays out a little longer. There’s always something to do in Maine whether you’re beating your old score in Frogger at Arcadia or dancing to country music at Erik’s Church. But as the days get warmer, us Mainers start getting back to doing our favorite things outdoors.
