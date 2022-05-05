WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain comes in for Friday, Saturday ahead of calmer Mother's Day

The sunny weather won't last long as clouds and an increasing chance for rain move in for Friday.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says showers will likely start Friday afternoon and continue through the evening.

The weekend will also start off rainy and breezy with highs only nearing 53 degrees.

Mother's Day will see a few leftover showers early before improving with some sun later in the day.

Monday will start to improve with partly sunny weather and breezy conditions.