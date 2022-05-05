‘So wrong’: Kim Kardashian gets backlash for ‘starving herself’ to fit in Marilyn Monroe dress

Kim Kardashian crash dieting to fit in a famous Marilyn Monroe dress is raising a controversy online.

She wore the dress Monday at the Met Gala. It's the same sparkly, skin-tight gown that Monroe wore in 1962 as she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy.

In 2006, the gown sold at auction for a record $4.8 million. The dress, adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals, was designed by Jean Louis.

The museum franchise 'Ripley's Believe It or Not' loaned the gown to Kardashian.

The reality star said she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into it because according to her agreement with Ripley's, no alterations were allowed.

Kim told Vogue, "When it didn't fit me, I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all,” so she says she wore a sauna suit twice a day, ran on a treadmill, cut out all sugar and carbs from diet.

However, some think her losing that much weight to fit into a dress sends the wrong message to young people everywhere. On Instagram, Lili Reinhardt, star of the CW teen drama series “Riverdale,” posted on her Instagram page that it was “So wrong. So (expletive) on 100s of levels to openly admit to starving yourself for the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word…to walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are…because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month...all to fit into a (expletive) dress?”