Behind the Badge: Pastors On Patrol

NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY on Sgt. Robin Green and officer Nadia Adams, the first mother-daughter duo serving on the police force in Lafayette, Louisiana. Joining TODAY live on the plaza, they are surprised with a donation in their names to Faith House, a learning space there named in their honor and items from Lego and Carter’s to fill the space.May 6, 2022.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO