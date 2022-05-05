Behind the Badge: Pastors On Patrol

NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY on Sgt. Robin Green and officer Nadia Adams, the first mother-daughter duo serving on the police force in Lafayette, Louisiana. Joining TODAY live on the plaza, they are surprised with a donation in their names to Faith House, a learning space there named in their honor and items from Lego and Carter’s to fill the space.May 6, 2022.
A trail riding club that was denied a special event permit last year to put on an event in Bossier Parish has filed suit against the Police Jury, saying its constitutional rights have been violated. A DeSoto Parish police juror whose own permit for a trail ride event in Mansfield...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Pregnant 20-year-old Emily Ledet was killed in a car crash in Thibodaux over the weekend. Louisiana State Police say impairment is suspected of both drivers, but Ledet's family says a Thibodaux Police chase led to Ledet's death.
HOUSTON, Tx (BRPROUD) — The daughter of Floyd Mayweather pleaded guilty for stabbing a woman at the Texas home of Baton Rouge rapper, NBA Youngboy. Iyanna Mayweather, 21, got into an altercation with 26-year-old Lapattra Jacobs and stabbed her several times in the arm back in April 2020. According to court documents obtained by NBC […]
Shaquille O'Neal is helping a family in mourning. Multiple outlets reported Friday that the retired NBA legend is covering the funeral costs for a 3-year-old Louisiana boy who was fatally shot April 12. Last Tuesday night, Devin Page Jr. of Baton Rouge was sleeping in bed when a stray bullet...
Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
NEW ORLEANS — The body of 14-year-old Brandy Wilson was found in the river at the port facility in St. Bernard Parish near St. Bernard Highway Thursday. Her father, Allen Berry confirmed her body was found Thursday evening. Sources told WWL-TV that the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office picked...
Southern University's annual alumni crawfish boil & music festival is Saturday. The money raised from the celebration will help to fund scholarships for Southern University students. Updated: 6 hours ago. National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12. Disney on Ice returns to Baton...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The sentencing of a man convicted of multiple crimes in April scheduled for Monday has been delayed as prosecutors seek to maximize his potential prison time. A 12-member Caddo Parish Jury on April 20 convicted 42-year-old Taniel Cole of attempted manslaughter and four counts of...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A student at C.E. Byrd High School who passed away suddenly will be honored at graduation after a change.org petition was started to have the teen included in the ceremony. Caddo Schools released this statement just before noon on Friday, May 6:. Caddo Parish Public Schools...
Comments / 0