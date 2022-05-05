ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BrightView Announces CFO Transition Plan

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 3 days ago

BrightView Holdings, Inc. BV, the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced that John A. Feenan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has notified the Company of his intent to retire from the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective at the close of business on September...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Rain City Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2022) - Rain City Resources Inc. RAIN (the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company have approved a share consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding securities on a three (3) for one (1) basis pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Currently, the Company's authorized share capital is an unlimited number of common shares without par value, of which 47,795,601 shares are issued and outstanding with a further 15,126,860 shares reserved for issuance upon the exercise of outstanding warrants. Following consolidation and subject to rounding, the Company will have issued and outstanding 15,931,867 common shares, subject to shares being issued pursuant to outstanding warrants being exercised prior to the effective date of the consolidation. The board of directors believe that the share consolidation will provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek financing opportunities and strategic acquisitions.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tocvan Announces Private Placement

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - May 3, 2022 – Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF); (WKN:TV3/A2PE64), is pleased to announce it will shortly be closing a non-brokered private placement of up to 432,750 units (the "Units") at CAD $0.80 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD $346,200 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share in the capital of the Company at a price of CAD $1.40 for a period of 24 months from the date the Units are issued, subject to the accelerated expiry provision described in the notes below.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Norsemont Appoints Patrick Burns to Board of Directors

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - May 3rd, 2022 – Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE:NOM), (CNSX:NOM.CN), (OTC:NRRSF), (FWB:LXZ1) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Patrick Burns to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. A Canadian geologist with over 40 years' experience throughout the Caribbean,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Aurora Cannabis Completes Acquisition Of Thrive Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB has completed its previously announced acquisition of TerraFarma Inc. (parent company of Thrive Cannabis) for aggregate initial consideration of $38 million paid in cash and Aurora common shares, and up to $30 million in potential earnout amounts, payable in cash, Aurora Shares or a combination of both, subject to Thrive achieving certain revenue targets within two years of the transaction closing.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfo#Bv#Company#Urban#Finance#M A#Aramark
Benzinga

Founder & CEO Of Eternity Connect, Nicolai Ivanov, Bags Solid Mountains Merchants Awards

The prestigious award was presented by the Bulgarian Businesses Association, in recognition of Ivanov’s exceptional leadership in taking his company to greater heights, despite the crushing effects of the global pandemic. Founder and CEO of Eternity Connect, Nicolai Ivanov, has been awarded the prestigious Solid Mountains Merchants Awards by...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. To Announce Results For The Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 on May 10, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2022 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. PATI anticipates issuing its fiscal 2022 second quarter earnings results Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on May 10, 2022 at 3:00pm (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 domestic or international at 1-973-528-0011, then enter participant code 152939. Computer audio live streaming is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45422. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 45422. An audio archive is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45422.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Arqit ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Arqit Quantum, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Arqit Quantum, Inc. ("Arqit" or the "Company") ARQQ in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Arqit securities between September 7, 2021 and April 18, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until July 5, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Ark7 Review

Ark7 is a fractional real estate investing platform that aims to make it easier for individuals to invest in real estate without buying into a REIT or real estate ETF. When you invest through Ark7, you purchase fractional shares that represent your relative interest in an expert-selected investment property. Unlike investing through a real estate fund, you have control over the individual properties in your portfolio when you invest through Ark7. Though the platform is currently only available to accredited investors, Ark7 is actively working to expand its availability with non-accredited investors.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Franklin Universal Trust ("FT" or the "Fund") Announces Distribution

Franklin Universal Trust FT today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0425 per share, payable on May 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 16, 2022 (Ex-Dividend Date: May 13, 2022). The Fund's primary investment objective is to provide high, current income consistent with preservation of...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP Holdings in Grown Rogue International Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP (the "Acquiror") acquired 200,000 common shares ("Shares") of Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue") through the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"), representing 0.12% of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Trigger Purchase") on April 8, 2022. The acquiror subsequently acquired an additional 2,263,000 Shares through the CSE between the period of April 11, 2022 to April 27, 2022, representing 1.33% of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Subsequent Purchases" and together with the Trigger Purchase, the "Acquired Shares"). Currently the Acquiror owns 19,383,000 Shares. Acquiror's shareholding percentage increased by 1.45% as a result of obtaining the Acquired Shares. The 200,000 Shares acquired in the Trigger Purchase were purchased at a price of $0.075 per Share, for total consideration of $15,000.00 and the 2,263,000 Shares acquired in the Subsequent Purchases were purchased at a prices between $0.075 to $0.080 per Share for total consideration of $173,216.70.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Benzinga

Thinkers USA led by Founder and CEO Lamar Walker has plans on developing a business only resort in California

Growing a business from the ground up or finding the next step to advance your career can be a difficult and confusing process for even the most seasoned entrepreneurs and professionals. According to Thinkers USA founder Lamar Walker, it is critical that entrepreneurs start their journey with the right tools and team. This can prevent significant delays, false starts, and missteps.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

The Rise Of The Cannabis Beverage: An Analysis

Consider for a moment the three most widely used drugs on earth: caffeine, nicotine and alcohol. Collectively, they represent a nearly $2.7 trillion global market with ~$420 billion of that in the United States alone. Each has been socialized into our collective consciences and enjoys a sanctioned time for daily use - known as the coffee break, the smoke break and the happy hour. Two of the three are beverages.
DRINKS
Benzinga

Mingo Technologies chooses Dubai to continue building its Web3 Entities

Mingo has been formed to bring Web3 products to everyday people. Gibraltar-based Mingo Technologies announced on Thursday that it has obtained an NFT Marketplace licence to operate in Dubai via the DMCC. The company which has recently also partnered with recently retired heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury have chosen the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

150M Dogecoin Transferred In A Single Transaction

Exactly 150 million Dogecoins DOGE/USD were moved from multiple addresses to an unknown wallet in a single transaction earlier this week. Dogecoin whales — cryptospeak for big holders — continue to show heightened levels of activity ever since market enthusiasm was spurred by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc. TWR which caused many to wonder whether he will somehow integrate the coin into the platform.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Parker Hannifin

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Parker Hannifin PH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Infrastructure and Energy's Earnings Outlook

Infrastructure and Energy IEA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Infrastructure and Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12. Infrastructure and Energy bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

HotMoon Listed On Major Exchanges

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2022) - The HotMoon team is pleased to announce the recent listing on major exchanges. It is a 100% community-based meme project with lots of features. To make adoption of HotMoon simpler, the team at HotMoon has listed the token on Pancakeswap, Xt.com, Cointiger, Binance, Coinbase, and Azbit. Meanwhile, it is also listed on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, and Crypto.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Canada and FCM support strengthened asset management in Manitoba communities

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Managing municipal infrastructure effectively is vital to Canada's economic competitiveness. Municipalities of all sizes need good asset management practices to build and maintain resilient and sustainable communities for all Canadians. That is why the Government of Canada is investing $272,228 in seven Manitoba...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy