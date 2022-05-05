ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Gillingham factory fire breaks out after oven sets alight

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large fire has broken out at a factory and blocked a road. Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service crews have been at the site in Station Road, Gillingham, since about 07:40...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother, 48, who was '10 out of 10' drunk hurled fire extinguisher like a 'missile' from sixth floor of hotel into lobby to 'scare staff' after check-in row - causing £220,000 worth of damage

A drunk guest launched a fire extinguisher like a 'missile' from the sixth floor of a Liverpool city centre hotel to the lobby below, landing her with a suspended jail sentence. Ashley Fairfield was rude to staff at the Radisson Blu when she returned after a night out without her...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Redditch factory fire: Severe fire involves oxygen and propane

A Worcestershire factory has been almost completely destroyed by a fire involving oxygen and propane cylinders. At its height more than 50 firefighters were sent to the metal manufacturing business on Padgets Lane in Redditch shortly before 05:00 BST on Friday. Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alight#Oven#Accident#Twitter Follow Bbc South#Instagram
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman who stole a four-wheel drive on a test drive used it to repeatedly ram a prison vehicle and free her fiancé before going on the run

A 29-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to a raft of charges after she rammed a stolen car into a corrective services vehicle carrying her fiancé, helping him escape. Canberra woman Lila Rose Mary Walto faced a number of charges including using force to rescue a person in lawful custody and assaulting frontline community service providers at ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman died trying to climb on to moving tractor

A young woman died after she tried to climb on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, an inquiry has heard. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in the accident in a field near Turiff in April last year. Her father Andrew Rennie was an eye...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ebbw Vale: Cyclist killed when driver tried to greet him

A man cycling home from work died after a colleague drove his car up beside him to say "see you in the morning", Cardiff Crown Court has heard. Fitness enthusiast Paul Heenan, 40, cycled to work at a factory in Ebbw Vale for the first time in April 2020 because of Covid restrictions on gyms.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Dangerous driving arrest after biker dies in five-vehicle crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died in a five-vehicle crash. The collision happened on the A120 near Harwich, between Ramsey and Parkeston, at about 23:00 BST on Friday, Essex Police said. The motorcyclist, aged in his 50s and from Dovercourt, died at...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

CCTV reveals shocking moment an HGV smashes into two parked cars and van at 7.30am leaving 'absolute carnage' as resident says aftermath of the crash on a quiet residential street 'was like a war zone'

This is the moment an HGV truck smashes into three vehicles on a quiet residential street, leaving behind a scene of 'absolute carnage'. Emergency services were called to the incident on Blackburn Road, Egerton at 7.30am yesterday, in which no-one was hurt, but left locals staring at what one described as 'a war zone'.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

East Kent Railway Trust: CCTV released after miniature train stolen

Police have released CCTV images after a miniature train and other railway items were stolen from a charity. East Kent Railway Trust (EKRT) in Shepherdswell, near Dover, alerted Kent Police after thieves gained access to the site on the morning of 27 April. A battery-operated, miniature locomotive, a points handle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lakeside shopping centre stabbing: Second man charged

A second man has been charged with the murder of a father-of-three at a shopping centre. Michael Ugwa, 29, from Rainham, east London, was fatally stabbed at a food court in Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock, Essex, on 28 April. Essex Police said Muhammad Khan, 22, of Ilford, east London,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Holidaying woman who left dog to die in cage sentenced

A woman whose dog died after she left it alone in a cage when she went on holiday has been sentenced. Jade Roberts left her Staffordshire bull terrier Daisy at a house in Liverpool without sufficient food and water for two weeks in August 2021. The RSPCA said inspectors found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police issue appeal to find missing Bristol teenager

Police officers searching for a missing 15-year-old say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety. Madison, also known as Maddie, left her home in Southmead, Bristol, on Tuesday 26 April saying she was going to the shops and hasn't been seen since. Avon and Somerset Police said she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Slough murder inquiry: Three arrested after fatal stabbing

Three boys have been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in a "targeted attack". Officers opened a murder inquiry after the 18-year-old was found hurt near shops in Trelawney Avenue, Slough, at about 19:15 BST on Thursday. He was helped by a member of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy