Sheriff Don Barnes’ local deportation machine is alive and well in Orange County, thanks to the complicity of the Board of Supervisors. The Orange County Rapid Response Network has been clear in our stance against ICE transfers. We believe people navigating immigration cases should be able to do so with their families in the community — not behind bars in detention. They should be able to access the support they need through community-based programs.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO