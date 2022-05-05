ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed Raises Interest Rates to Combat Rising Inflation

By Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

As expected, the Fed raised interest rates by a half-percentage point, the biggest hike in 22 years.

Financial strategist Bill Dendy says the Fed had no choice but to raise rates, with Bidenflation burning out of control.

"Those of us who have variable interest rate debt, like our credit card debt, the cost of carrying that debt goes up," he says.

"If we're paying more interest, we have less dollars to spend on other goodies, which kind of slows down the demand."

President Trump criticized the Fed for not raising rates and allowing the market to dictate itself. Dendy says it was a valid argument.

"How much should we try to control, knowing that anything that we do does have some unintended consequences occasionally on the back end?"

Now consumers will pull back on things like appliances, dining out and traveling, just as those industries were rebounding from COVID.

"The market has been off 13% so far this because of this expectation of slowing down the economy," says Dendy.

"The Fed has a really tricky job to slow it down, but we don't want to kill it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M271S_0fThz4Xk00
Photo: Dorwart, Mike (uploader)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Credit Card Debt#Fed#Covid
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Oil prices fall, weighed down by dollar, China lockdowns

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Monday alongside equities and weighed down by a strong dollar and demand concerns on the back of continued coronavirus lockdowns in China, the world top oil importer. Brent crude fell $1.83, or 1.6%, to $110.56 a barrel by 0953 GMT. U.S....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy