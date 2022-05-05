Fed Raises Interest Rates to Combat Rising Inflation

As expected, the Fed raised interest rates by a half-percentage point, the biggest hike in 22 years.

Financial strategist Bill Dendy says the Fed had no choice but to raise rates, with Bidenflation burning out of control.

"Those of us who have variable interest rate debt, like our credit card debt, the cost of carrying that debt goes up," he says.

"If we're paying more interest, we have less dollars to spend on other goodies, which kind of slows down the demand."

President Trump criticized the Fed for not raising rates and allowing the market to dictate itself. Dendy says it was a valid argument.

"How much should we try to control, knowing that anything that we do does have some unintended consequences occasionally on the back end?"

Now consumers will pull back on things like appliances, dining out and traveling, just as those industries were rebounding from COVID.

"The market has been off 13% so far this because of this expectation of slowing down the economy," says Dendy.

"The Fed has a really tricky job to slow it down, but we don't want to kill it."