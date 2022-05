The major indexes wiped out yesterday's relief-rally gains and then some Thursday in a market-wide rout as Wall Street took a more sober look at the investing landscape. For one, most of the worries hanging over stocks haven't disappeared, including on the interest-rate front. While Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did dismiss the idea of a 75-basis-point hike yesterday, the expectation is for at least two more 50-basis-point hikes at the next two Federal Open Market Committee meetings – a still-considerable level of monetary tightening.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO