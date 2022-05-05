Lexicon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Occidental Petroleum reports its first-quarter results Tuesday. Wall Street expects the oil and gas company returned to a profit in the January-March period thanks to strong revenue growth. Rising energy prices over the past year and in the months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have helped boost oil and gas company profits. So far this year, the price of U.S. crude oil has risen about 50% to roughly $109 per barrel, while natural gas is up 70%.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO