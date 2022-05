Investing in real estate has long been one of the most effective ways to grow wealth and develop a reliable stream of passive income. Last year saw a total of $91 billion worth of commercial real estate. That’s a lot of investment poised for a lot of returns. So if you’re interested in using your money to join the steady, reliable, and fruitful commercial real estate investment world, that’s great, but where should you start?

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO