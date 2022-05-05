PSP: Stabbing suspect arrested after nine-hour standoff

PINE, Twp., Pa. (WKBN) – Police say they arrested a stabbing suspect from Grove City after a nearly nine-hour standoff.

Varick Vanistendael, 46, faces aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person charges.

According to a criminal complaint, the 25-year-old man who was stabbed said he saw Vanistendael at the Sheetz in Grove City, where he went to pick up food. He said Vanistendael used to be friends with his father but said they had a falling out.

Reports said the victim and Vanistendael left Sheetz at the same time, and the victim was driving behind Vanistendael at the South Center Street Extension in Pine Township.

A Pennsylvania State Police report states that Vanistendael’s vehicle abruptly stopped, causing the victim’s vehicle to also stop. Both men exited their vehicle and troopers said Vanistendael stabbed the victim several times.

Reports said that the victim drove himself to his home, where his girlfriend called 911.

The victim was treated and stabilized at AHN Grove City before he was transported to Allegheny General Hospital for emergency surgery, according to PSP’s report. Troopers said the victim was stabbed once in the stomach and twice in the back, causing internal bleeding and a punctured lung.

The most recent update in the report states that the victim was stable, but still in critical condition.

PSP said they found Vanistendael at his home and that he refused to leave. Troopers said Vanistendael surrendered after nearly a nine-hour standoff with PSP.

Reports said that the man admitted to stabbing the victim after initially denying it.

Vanistendael was arraigned and his bond was set at $100,000. He is in the Mercer County Jail.

