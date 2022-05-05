DeSantis on leaked abortion draft: ‘Let’s see when you have something rendered’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis appears to be taking a “wait and see” approach to the leaked draft ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court this week, though he isn’t ruling out further restrictions on abortion in Florida.

“I would just caution people. You can leak stuff out of a court, which is really unprecedented, but let’s see when you actually have something rendered,” DeSantis said Wednesday in Clearwater in response to 8 On Your Side political reporter Evan Donovan, who asked whether the governor will expand the upcoming special session on property insurance, as some have asked him to do.

“I would imagine we’d probably get something end of this month into June, and we will take a look at it at that time,” DeSantis said after again noting the “huge breach” of the “secretive protocol.”

Last month, DeSantis signed a ban on nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy—with no exceptions for pregnant women who survive rape or incest. That was passed by the Florida legislature this past regular legislative session. The law goes into effect July 1.

Congressman Charlie Crist, who is running for the Democratic nomination to oppose DeSantis in November, said he is “concerned about everything in America right now.”

“That leaked draft was a bombshell,” Crist said in Tampa on Wednesday. “For 50 years, Americans have had the confidence that Roe v. Wade was in place to protect a woman’s right to choose. It looks like we’re not going to have that anymore. And that’s why I’ve said governors’ races are really important.”

The leaked draft ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court includes language that could lead to the restriction of other rights, according to several legal experts.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his draft opinion that Roe was “egregiously wrong” when decided, adding the Constitution “makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.”

That standard could endanger other rights, including same-sex marriage or even contraception, according to some legal experts .

“[I]t all depends on how five justices understand our nation’s sense of ‘ordered liberty’,” wrote Boston University law professor Robert Tsai. “And laws once outlawed the use of birth control and same-sex marriage — Alito’s justification for denying that the right to reproductive autonomy is deeply rooted in tradition.”

American companies are also reacting to the draft ruling. Several large employers, like Amazon and Citibank, are offering benefits to employees for medical care including abortions.

Senator Marco Rubio told several media outlets he is introducing a bill to bar companies from deducting taxes from those business expenses, though the congressional website said “text has not been received” for the bill as of late Wednesday night.

