ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

DeSantis on leaked abortion draft: ‘Let’s see when you have something rendered’

By Evan Donovan
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnGgy_0fThwslA00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis appears to be taking a “wait and see” approach to the leaked draft ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court this week, though he isn’t ruling out further restrictions on abortion in Florida.

“I would just caution people. You can leak stuff out of a court, which is really unprecedented, but let’s see when you actually have something rendered,” DeSantis said Wednesday in Clearwater in response to 8 On Your Side political reporter Evan Donovan, who asked whether the governor will expand the upcoming special session on property insurance, as some have asked him to do.

“I would imagine we’d probably get something end of this month into June, and we will take a look at it at that time,” DeSantis said after again noting the “huge breach” of the “secretive protocol.”

Last month, DeSantis signed a ban on nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy—with no exceptions for pregnant women who survive rape or incest. That was passed by the Florida legislature this past regular legislative session. The law goes into effect July 1.

Congressman Charlie Crist, who is running for the Democratic nomination to oppose DeSantis in November, said he is “concerned about everything in America right now.”

“That leaked draft was a bombshell,” Crist said in Tampa on Wednesday. “For 50 years, Americans have had the confidence that Roe v. Wade was in place to protect a woman’s right to choose. It looks like we’re not going to have that anymore. And that’s why I’ve said governors’ races are really important.”

The leaked draft ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court includes language that could lead to the restriction of other rights, according to several legal experts.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his draft opinion that Roe was “egregiously wrong” when decided, adding the Constitution “makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.”

That standard could endanger other rights, including same-sex marriage or even contraception, according to some legal experts .

“[I]t all depends on how five justices understand our nation’s sense of ‘ordered liberty’,” wrote Boston University law professor Robert Tsai. “And laws once outlawed the use of birth control and same-sex marriage — Alito’s justification for denying that the right to reproductive autonomy is deeply rooted in tradition.”

American companies are also reacting to the draft ruling. Several large employers, like Amazon and Citibank, are offering benefits to employees for medical care including abortions.

Senator Marco Rubio told several media outlets he is introducing a bill to bar companies from deducting taxes from those business expenses, though the congressional website said “text has not been received” for the bill as of late Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Escaped murder suspect, guard ‘extremely dangerous,’ AG Garland says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that an escaped murder suspect and jail officer who aided him are “regarded as extremely dangerous” and the U.S. Marshals Service has taken over leading the search for the two fugitives. Law enforcement officials in Alabama have been looking for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

MSNBC’s Wallace agrees with Democrat lawmaker, second trimester abortion bans ‘extreme’ ‘grotesque’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace was in total agreement with her Democrat guest on Thursday that Florida’s 15-week-abortion ban was "extreme" and "grotesque." The bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., prohibits abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy, which is during the second trimester of pregnancy. Recent polls show the majority of Americans believe that abortions should be illegal once in the second trimester.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Senator Amy Klobuchar on leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion: "Complete chaos if this goes through"

The bombshell draft opinion published by Politico on Monday that indicates a majority of Supreme Court justices appear ready to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark decision establishing the right to an abortion — set off late-night reactions from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. One of those lawmakers is Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday that there would be "complete chaos" if the court's final decision matched the draft opinion, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Ohio Democrat running for governor tells Chuck Todd government shouldn’t restrict when women can get abortions

Ohio’s Democrat nominee for governor indicated that there should no government restrictions on when a woman can get an abortion during a MSNBC interview on Wednesday. After winning her primary on Tuesday, Nan Whaley, former Mayor of Dayton, will face off against Republican Governor Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial election this November. MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd interviewed the Democrat on Wednesday, asking her to weigh in on the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, and where she drew the line on abortion rights.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Charlie Crist
The Independent

Voices: The real meaning behind Matt Gaetz’s joking tweet about Roe v Wade protesters

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is not exactly known for his sophisticated thinking. You would think the Republican congressman would prefer to stay out of the abortion debate, with the Supreme Court seemingly poised to overturn Roe v Wade – the landmark decision that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion. However, Gaetz is a social media agitator above all else, and so he tweeted on Wednesday: “How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?”The retrograde, garden-variety, even boring...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Medical Abortion#Abortion Laws#The U S Supreme Court#Democratic#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Boston University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFLA

WFLA

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy