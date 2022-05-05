ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple University celebrates first in-person graduations since 2019

By Corey Davis
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

Thousands of Temple University graduates are taking part in the school's first in-person commencement ceremonies in three years.

The ceremonies are being held at the Liacouras Center, which has served as a COVID-19 testing site and vaccination clinic during the pandemic.

It has now once again become the main venue for graduations.

Attendees were not be required to wear masks on Thursday, but announcements were being made that no one would be shaking hands and everyone should minimize physical contact.

Students within some departments graduated Wednesday at the Liacouras Center, but Thursday kicked off the official university-wide celebration of in-person ceremonies.

The Class of 2022 took part in a special celebration at the Liacouras Center.

North Philadelphia's own Dawn Staley was one of the commencement speakers.

Staley, the head coach of the women's basketball team at the University of South Carolina, recently led her team to another national championship this year.

The second commencement speaker on Thursday was Kenneth Frazier, executive chair and former CEO of pharmaceutical company Merck.

Judith Faulkner, founder and CEO of healthcare software company Epic, will speak to graduates of the College of Public Health and School of Social Work at their ceremony on May 6.

