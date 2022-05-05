ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Vontier Q1 Earnings

Vontier VNT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vontier beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $40.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vontier's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 0.80 0.74 0.55 0.55

EPS Actual 0.83 0.80 0.61 0.63

Revenue Estimate 814.11M 750.22M 672.18M 671.17M

Revenue Actual 790.20M 768.50M 724.60M 707.40M

