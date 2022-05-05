Gov Pritzker Touts $250M In Grant Awards For Small Businesses

The City of Kalispell’s preliminary budget looks to manage inflationary pressures by dipping into reserve funds but also calls for an overall increase in spending. The proposed budget calls for reserves in the general fund ending balance to be 19.8% rather than the 20% outlined in city policy. Cities are restricted in the amount that can be budgeted to deal with inflationary growth, City Manager Doug Russell noted in his budget memo to the Mayor and Council. When inflation is high, such as in the current environment, the inflationary factor does not keep up with rising costs. “This year’s budget is presented...

KALISPELL, MT ・ 53 MINUTES AGO