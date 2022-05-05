Gov Pritzker Touts $250M In Grant Awards For Small Businesses

An association of gas station owners is finalizing a lawsuit against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. They’re accusing him of requiring them to post messages on their gas pumps to boost Pritzker’s reelection campaign.
On Friday & Saturday, May 20 & 21, 2022, New Illinois will hold the first session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Eastland Suites Hotel & Conference Center in Urbana. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
CHICAGO - A former college dean and professor has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for embezzling more than $650,000 from a national student organization working to improve representation of minorities in the pharmaceutical industry. While serving as the student association's executive director, Carmita Coleman withdrew cash and...
Earlier today (Friday) Hy-Vee announced that dozens of positions will be eliminated from the company. KCCI in Des Moines reports that the company scrapped 57 positions in this new round of layoffs. This brings the total of positions that Hy-Vee has eliminated to 415. The capacity of the jobs that were cut includes ones that were in IT, real estate, construction, engineering, and equipment.
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois wants to be one of the first five states to hold a primary election for 2024. The Democratic Party of Illinois intends to submit an application to the Democratic National Committee for Illinois to be selected as a “pre-window” state for the 2024 presidential nominating process. “No state better reflects the […]
Illinois Democrats are joining an increasingly crowded field of state parties vying to hold a coveted early presidential primary, they announced on Friday. Why it matters: The Iowa caucus has been the first presidential contest in the country for half a century, but a new Democratic National Committee process allowing states to apply for early primaries puts that at risk.
You probably haven't heard of the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee, but you've definitely benefitted from their existence. The Chicago-Rockford International Airport was slated to undergo a $50 million cargo expansion project that should be starting soon. The Rockford airport already is a massive cargo hub with UPS and Amazon using the airport as one of their main Midwestern hubs. The cargo expansion is expected to bring about 600 jobs to the Rockford area.
The City of Kalispell’s preliminary budget looks to manage inflationary pressures by dipping into reserve funds but also calls for an overall increase in spending.
The proposed budget calls for reserves in the general fund ending balance to be 19.8% rather than the 20% outlined in city policy.
Cities are restricted in the amount that can be budgeted to deal with inflationary growth, City Manager Doug Russell noted in his budget memo to the Mayor and Council. When inflation is high, such as in the current environment, the inflationary factor does not keep up with rising costs.
“This year’s budget is presented...
Illinois’ largely unregulated towing industry is leaving some customers angry and upset after they were left on the hook for unexpected bills. Twenty-year-old college student Ellie Frobish was charged nearly $4,000 for her car to be towed out of a ditch that she landed in during a snowstorm. “My friends are like: ‘You got pretty […]
CHICAGO – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined a multistate coalition of eight attorneys general urging President Joe Biden to fully cancel federal student loan debt owed by every federal student loan borrower in the country. The coalition urges the president to immediately exercise his authority under the...
After adding over 425,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.19—up seven cents this week compared to last. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Illinois using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of May 2. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Three states, Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland, have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.
BLANDINSVILLE, Ill. — When picturing a modern Illinois cattleman, envision a family farmer, perhaps a dad raising champion show cattle and cheering on his children. Or picture him in the field checking on cattle, or at a board meeting advocating for other beef producers. You might picture Welsh runs...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - For teachers and parents alike, buying school necessities can get expensive. As part of the Illinois state budget that begins July 1, parents, students and teachers will get 10 days to purchase school supplies while paying less in sales taxes. The state’s sales tax is from 6.25% to 1.25% on clothes and school supplies.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois has now seen its fifth credit upgrade in less than a year, state officials announced. On Thursday, the state earned a two-notch bond rating upgrade from Fitch Ratings. Fitch noted "fundamental improvements in Illinois' fiscal resilience." It's the first upgrade for Illinois from Fitch in...
