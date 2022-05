Mattie’s Diner will open in Plaza-Shamrock on April 25 with new vegan and vegetarian options on the menu. Don’t worry, the deep-fried hotdogs, Mattie’s Ma’s Meatloaf, milkshakes, and crazy French toast are all making a comeback. Why it matters: The greasy spoon has been closed for more than six years, but ever since owner Mattie […] The post First look: The return of Mattie’s Diner appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 17 DAYS AGO