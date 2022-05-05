ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro shortens Yellow, Green Line wait times

By Paige Hopkins
 3 days ago

Metro expects to have its 7000-series cars back in service by the end of the summer, which should make many more commutes and trips more manageable. What's happening: In the meantime, the agency is expanding on a short-term fix for travelers on the Green and Yellow lines by shortening wait times...

