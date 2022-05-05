ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Wildlife underpass coming to I-4

By Ben Montgomery
 3 days ago
You may not even notice it as you speed westbound on I-4 toward Orlando, but a new wildlife underpass being built in Polk County will reconnect wilderness that was bisected by six lanes of road in the 1970s.

Why it matters: It could prove vital to the biodiversity and survival of migrating animals like black bears and Florida panthers.

  • When it's completed next year, the tunnel under I-4 — about 21 feet wide and eight feet tall, with a canal connecting wetlands and providing passage for aquatic animals — will stitch together bisected pieces of the Hilochee Wildlife Management Area in the Green Swamp , the hydrological heart of Florida.
  • The Hilochee WMA is part of the 18-million-acre Florida Wildlife Corridor , the network of preserved greenbelts snaking the length of the state that provide safe migratory routes for animals.

Driving the news: Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation and the Florida Wildlife Corridor showed the under-construction passageway yesterday to Brenda Malloy, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

Flashback: I-4 was built 50 years ago and now 100,000 motor vehicles speed along its six lanes each day.

  • And because Florida is a peninsula, "I-4 is a big barrier to wildlife," Brent Setchell, the Florida Department of Transportation district drainage design engineer responsible for the project, said during the tour. "The deer on this side of I-4 haven't seen the deer on that side of I-4 in decades."

Zoom in: Consider a black bear called M-34, tagged farther south. The bear's telemetry has shown that it migrates north to I-4, then migrates west along the Interstate for miles, evidently unable to find passage across, before turning back south.

  • That sort of barrier can limit breeding and stunt biodiversity.
  • Providing safe passage also means you'll soon be less likely to hit a bear or a deer on I-4 with your car.

The big picture: FDOT says other similar crossings in Volusia County and on State Road 80 have proven successful and animals are known to use the crossings.

  • Camera traps monitoring the area near the new connector have captured a variety of animals at the site already. Such data is used to determine where to place crossings.

What's next: Asked which animals he expects to use the tunnel, Setchell said coyotes, raccoons, bobcats, possum, deer …

  • "And someday a panther," said Carlton Ward Jr., a nature photographer and founder of Path of the Panther .

That's not crazy talk: Even though panthers stick mostly to South Florida, two have been sighted recently in Polk County, Setchell said.

Chris BRANAN
3d ago

If This is TRUE,it will be the Best thing FLA. has done in many years, and PLEASE dont stop , OUR WILDLIFE needs all our Help. ! 🐆🦝🦊

country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Toby Hazlewood

A Non-Profit Has Reviewed Florida's Budget And Found $281 Million of 'Turkeys' - Items of Questionable Spending

Governor Ron DeSantisHouse Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Non-Profit group Florida Tax Watch released its annual review of the state's proposed budget on April 28. Florida's lawmakers have approved a sizeable budget of $118.1 billion and it's due to be signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in advance of July.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

