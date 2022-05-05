Ford Mach-E EV Sales Nearly Double In April, Gas-Powered Mustang Struggles

Confirms commenced shipping all models of F-150 Lightning to dealers

Ford Motor Co’s F Mustang Mach-E sales nearly doubled in April over last year, even as gas-powered versions of the vehicles dropped significantly amid semiconductor shortages and production halts.

Mach-E April Sales, Production: The Dearborn, Michigan-based company sold 3,805 Mach-Es in April, a 95% jump year-on-year and a 61% rise over March.

Ford began selling the Mach-E, its first all-electric crossover, in December 2020. It competes with Tesla Inc’s TSLA Model Y compact crossover.

“Through April, Mustang Mach-E sales totaled 10,539 vehicles, placing it second only to Tesla Model Y in electric SUV sales,” Ford said.

Ford produced 4,935 Mach-Es in April, a 32.7% decline over a month ago. The automaker has produced 23,087 Mach-Es this year.

Ford reportedly prolonged a production halt at five of its North American plants last month. The automaker said inventory inflow has improved amid continuing chip shortages.

Mustang ICE Performance: Ford’s iconic gas-powered Mustang posted sales of 4,377 units in April, a decline of 45.3% year-on-year but a jump of 21% over March.

The legacy automaker produced 2,509 Mustangs in April, taking its total production for the iconic brand to 15,780 units so far this year. Production has slipped 39.5% sequentially.

Ford currently makes the Mach-E for the U.S. and European markets at a plant in Mexico and recently started delivering locally made models in China.

Ford’s total U.S. sales in April fell 10.5% to 176,965 vehicles on a year-on-year basis.

Price Action: Ford closed 2.8% higher at $14.98 on Wednesday.