ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Ford Mach-E EV Sales Nearly Double In April, Gas-Powered Mustang Struggles

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gelE5_0fThuNuP00
  • Confirms commenced shipping all models of F-150 Lightning to dealers

Ford Motor Co’s F Mustang Mach-E sales nearly doubled in April over last year, even as gas-powered versions of the vehicles dropped significantly amid semiconductor shortages and production halts.

Mach-E April Sales, Production: The Dearborn, Michigan-based company sold 3,805 Mach-Es in April, a 95% jump year-on-year and a 61% rise over March.

Ford began selling the Mach-E, its first all-electric crossover, in December 2020. It competes with Tesla Inc’s TSLA Model Y compact crossover.

“Through April, Mustang Mach-E sales totaled 10,539 vehicles, placing it second only to Tesla Model Y in electric SUV sales,” Ford said.

Ford produced 4,935 Mach-Es in April, a 32.7% decline over a month ago. The automaker has produced 23,087 Mach-Es this year.

Ford reportedly prolonged a production halt at five of its North American plants last month. The automaker said inventory inflow has improved amid continuing chip shortages.

Mustang ICE Performance: Ford’s iconic gas-powered Mustang posted sales of 4,377 units in April, a decline of 45.3% year-on-year but a jump of 21% over March.

The legacy automaker produced 2,509 Mustangs in April, taking its total production for the iconic brand to 15,780 units so far this year. Production has slipped 39.5% sequentially.

Ford currently makes the Mach-E for the U.S. and European markets at a plant in Mexico and recently started delivering locally made models in China.

Ford’s total U.S. sales in April fell 10.5% to 176,965 vehicles on a year-on-year basis.

Price Action: Ford closed 2.8% higher at $14.98 on Wednesday.

Comments / 3

Ryan433
3d ago

Lol dealers don't even want to sell these as they'll bring in very little profits later on in their part/service revenue.

Reply
2
Related
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Tesla Snatches a Coveted Relic from GM and Ford

The automotive sector is upside down. While it is clear that the new path is electrification, it is still difficult to say which carmakers will be the winners except for Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report. Founded in 2003, the electric vehicle manufacturer is in the process of increasing...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dearborn, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Dearborn, MI
City
China Township, MI
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ram Has a Product That Ford, GM, Rivian and Tesla Won't Like

This is where the biggest battle in the race for electric vehicles (EVs) will undoubtedly be played: trucks/pickups. This segment of electrification is certainly the one whose margins are not as high as in luxury electric sedans, but it is the one where sales volumes will be among the highest. And. sales volumes equal popularity. It is quite possible that the winner of this race will often be identified by the masses as The Maker or The Brand of Electric Pickups.
CARS
FOXBusiness

Ford recalls over a quarter-million vehicles that can roll away while parked

F FORD MOTOR CO. 14.16 -0.46 -3.15%. Ford Motor Co.'s recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. It also extends to 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines. Representatives for Ford...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Mustang Mach E#Vehicles#Ford Motor Co#Tesla Inc#Tsla#North American#Mustang Ice Performance#Mustangs#European
fordauthority.com

Ford Has Lost $5.4 Billion On Its Rivian Investment

In November 2021, Rivian – the EV startup that Ford partially hitched its wagon to several years ago – had an immensely successful IPO. As Ford Authority reported at the time, its market cap quickly blew past both Ford and GM, and for a period of time existed as the most valuable company with zero revenue. However, the fledging EV automaker has experienced a number of significant setbacks since then, and combined with the uneasiness exacerbated by the ongoing chip shortage and the situation in Ukraine, has resulted in a significant contraction of its stock price. Now, Ford has officially disclosed how much it’s lost by holding on to its Rivian shares, and it’s a staggering $5.4 billion.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
gmauthority.com

Fully Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Production Begins Today

Production of the fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning will begin Tuesday at the automaker’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan. Ford says it has received roughly 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning to date and will produce as many as 150,000 examples of the battery-electric truck in 2023. The company invested $950 million in the sprawling Rouge Complex to prep it for F-150 Lightning production, installing new tooling and other related production line upgrades. The F-150 Lightning will be the first Ford truck produced without in-floor conveyor lines, with the automaker instead using robotic autonomous guided vehicles to move F-150 Lightning chassis from station to station on the assembly line.
CARS
freightwaves.com

Yellow Corp. tells Teamsters it will close 9 terminals as part of restructuring

According to two change of operations requests, less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. has begun the process of consolidating terminals in its Western network. The company seeks to consolidate 20 YRC Freight and Reddaway facilities and close nine. An accompanying letter to the Teamsters and its negotiating group is asking for a...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

GM's Plan For Overtaking Tesla Centers On Making Cheaper EVs: CEO

General Motors CEO Mary Barra remains confident that the company she's heading will surpass Tesla in EV manufacturing. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, the executive said that GM can pivot and snatch the world's largest EV maker title from the company headed by Elon Musk. Barra believes GM will become the eventual leader in the EV market as it's been in the past for internal combustion engined cars.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Bloodbath Getting Worse: Crypto Experts Say Mid-$20,000 Range May Be Next

One crypto analyst warns investors not to go all-in as Bitcoin drops. Another analyst says BTC is likely heading to the mid-$20,000 range. Bitcoin BTC/USD has broken below $35,000. The price of BTC marked a low of $34,378.04 over the past 24 hours. Apart from a short selloff in January, Bitcoin’s price hasn’t been this low in 2022. The apex crypto remains above the key $29,000 level that was tested multiple times in the summer of 2021.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy