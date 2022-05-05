Wayne County trails in health rankings

Mainly targeting low-income Black homeowners in Detroit, three organizations are providing $20 million in funding to help residents with much-needed home repairs. Described as the only 100 percent grant program of its type in the Midwest, the Detroit Home Repair Fund (DHRF) is funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation, ProMedica, and DTE Energy. That trio, committed to offering the funds over the next three years, announced the program will serve over 1,000 Detroit homeowners.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO