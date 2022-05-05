ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County trails in health rankings

By Annalise Frank
Wayne County ranks the lowest among statewide counties when it comes to factors that determine good health, according to a County Health Rankings review measuring well-being. Neighboring Oakland County ranks third highest and Washtenaw County ranks...

