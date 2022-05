It’s official, the Steelers standard is mediocrity!. We were told third-round pick Mason Rudolph (their best QB on the roster) had a first-round grade, but Mike Tomlin won’t play him. Now we draft Kenny Pickett in the first round, who has a third-round grade, to be the heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger. Every other team said no thank you. Any team sport is strong up the middle; we’re not. Our lines are castoffs from Gilligan’s Island.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO