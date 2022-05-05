Ball: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ball BLL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Ball missed estimated earnings by 7.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.83.

Revenue was up $591.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ball's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 0.90 0.99 0.83 0.67

EPS Actual 0.97 0.94 0.86 0.72

Revenue Estimate 3.55B 3.54B 3.22B 3.10B

Revenue Actual 3.67B 3.55B 3.46B 3.12B

