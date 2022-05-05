Hottest day of the year (so far) but comfortable changes for Mother’s Day

Hottest day of the year (so far) for May 5

Jacksonville, Fl — We’re tracking the first (of more than 80) 90+ degree day of the year this afternoon at JAX Airport. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says this is going be the hottest day of the year, so far, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s inland.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

The record for today is 94 degrees set in 1898. It’s going to be hot all the way to the beach with a relatively quiet sea breeze. A few inland isolated showers/storms will develop between 3 and 6 pm inland. Locally heavy rainfall and a few lightning strikes are the primary threats.

Friday will be another hot day with forecast temperatures into the low 90s. Mike is tracking the possibility of a few scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder starting late on Friday and into Saturday. That appears to be our only chance for widespread and much-needed rain. Saturday will still be very warm.

By Sunday we’ll feel a wind shift, much drier air with lower humidity, and temperatures that will only be in the low 80s. That’s below the average of 83 degrees. There is a possibility of a brief midday shower but overall, Mother’s Day is looking great!

Monday will be just as nice. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees with mostly sunny conditions and low humidity.

