In Westchester County, there's an urgent warning to be on the lookout for a man who police say tried to get high school girls into his car. The incidents occurred in Ardsley, and one of the victims is a freshman at Ardsley High School. She told NBC New York that was walking on the street Tuesday evening near the school, heading to practice, when someone in a red car started to follow her.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO