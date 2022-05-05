ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CPD: East side shooting leaves one man dead

NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

A man is dead after a shooting on the city's east side Wednesday. How RAPID 5 is improving...

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted after shooting female driver in head

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving. Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting at north Columbus barbershop leaves 1 person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a barbershop in north Columbus.   According to Columbus Police, a shooting was reported at 12:04 p.m., Tuesday, in the 5800 block of N. Meadows Boulevard. Officers found the victim, 51-year-old Lawrence Jefferson, dead at the scene. Police Sgt. Joe Albert […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Three suspects shoot 22-year-old in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized after an early morning shooting in the Linden area that police believe involved three male suspects.   CPD state that the 22-year-old victim was assaulted by three suspects around 3:30am at the 1600 block of Oak Street before being forced to drive to a wooded area in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#East Side#Volunteers#Linden#City Park#Violent Crime#Homeowners#Waterways Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting near Clime Road has left a woman dead.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:46 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Vida Court on the report of a shooting.   Police say Sorenta Hylton, 31, was struck by gunfire when someone […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Single-vehicle crash with entrapment kills one

UPDATE (8:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 5): The man killed in Wednesday night’s crash on Guyan River Road has been identified. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 29-year-old Robert Todd McBride, of South Point, OH, lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass another vehicle in the 5100 block of Guyan River Road. […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

UPDATE | Name of victim in fatal crash released

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Police have released the name of the driver who was killed in a car crash in the Altizer area in Cabell County, late Wednesday night. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says Robert Todd McBride, Jr., 29, of South Point, Ohio, was driving too fast on Guyan River Road.
CABELL COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy