New V-12 engine confirmed for next Ferrari

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFerrari has developed a new V-12 engine for its next model launch, and judging by the wording of the automaker's statement the model is none other than the Purosangue crossover. Ferrari said a “game-changing” model will be launched later this year, and that this new “thoroughbred” will be powered...

CarBuzz.com

New Dodge Hornet Almost Ready To Show Its Face

Just like Hollywood, car manufacturers love to revive titles that should be left to the annals of history. The Dodge Hornet is the latest name to be brought back from the dead only to be reincarnated as something entirely different from the original. Back in 2020, we heard rumors that the famed Hornet could be returning to the Dodge family, and in 2021 that rumor was confirmed. Since then we've learned that the new Hornet will be returning as an SUV, and not just any SUV: it's going to be based on the rather attractive Alfa Romeo Tonale. Fast forward to February, and we actually managed to grab a few leaked spy shots of the new car. Now that the Hornet is well and truly out of the hive, Dodge has officially announced a reveal date.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Ferrari 296 GTS

Eight months ago, Ferrari returned to V6 power with the reveal of the 296 GTB, a hybrid successor to the Dino of yesteryear. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine contributes to a combined power output of 818 horsepower and is a true marvel of engineering. On its own, it produces 653 hp for a record-breaking specific output that not even Bugatti can claim. Heck, even one of the finest track-biased supercars of its generation, the McLaren 765 LT Spider, can only produce 755 hp. Simply put, this 205-mph Italian supercar is very special, but what if you want your hair pulled back while your heart is racing? S&M is one option, and the recently revealed 296 GTS (the open-top version of the GTB) is another. Let's see what it's all about. The car, not the fetish.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: General Motors’ Turbo-Hydramatic Transmissions (Part I)

A few weeks ago, we concluded Abandoned History’s two-part coverage of the Chrysler UltraDrive transmission. Within the comments was a request for more transmission coverage of an equally abandoned nature. Let it be so! Come along as we discuss the vast automatically shifted expanse that was the Turbo-Hydramatic transmission family, by General Motors.
CARS
#V12 Engine#Vehicles#Purosangue#Italian#Competizione
Distractify

Justin Bieber Can Apparently Never Buy a New Ferrari Again

When it comes to the cream of the crop of sports cars, few brands can rival the luxury and pedigree that Ferrari offers consumers. The iconic Italian automobiles are a cult phenomenon in their own right, and you'd be hard-pressed to see any celebrity who loves cars turn away from the brand's offerings.
CELEBRITIES
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
Cars
Ferrari
gmauthority.com

Mint 203-Mile 1987 Buick GNX Back On Bring A Trailer

The Buick Regal Grand National as we know it was produced from 1984 to 1987. As the mid-size rear-wheel-drive platform was coming to its end, Buick wanted to send the Grand National off with a bang. Working with ASC/McLaren Performance Technologies, they created the King of the Grand Nationals, the 1987 Buick GNX (Grand National Experimental).
HOME & GARDEN
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Caitlyn Jenner’s Next Chapter as Race Team Owner Begins This Weekend

Caitlyn Jenner is the owner of the Jenner Racing team in the W Series, which debuts this weekend in Miami. Driving for Jenner are Jamie Chadwick, former W Series champion, and 17-year-old Chloe Chambers. The W Series serves as an undercard support series to Formula 1, with two races scheduled...
MIAMI, FL
Motorious

1964 Chevy Impala SS Is Being Offered At No Reserve

This true SS Impala offers elegant style. The Chevrolet Impala seems to have been around for ions, and despite a couple of hiatuses, GM still produces a current Impala model to this day. While the car may not have been around for ions, per se, but it has been around for quite a few decades considering that 1958 was its very first model year. Let's talk about the 1964 model year, the last model of the third-generation as well as the final year to sit atop GM's X-Frame. Being offered by OK Classics Auction is this example of a true SS 1964 Chevy Impala.
DURANT, OK
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
TheStreet

Tesla Snatches a Coveted Relic from GM and Ford

The automotive sector is upside down. While it is clear that the new path is electrification, it is still difficult to say which carmakers will be the winners except for Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report. Founded in 2003, the electric vehicle manufacturer is in the process of increasing...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

How Much Does Your Electric Bill Go Up With a Tesla Model Y?

How much your Tesla's electric bill will cost you per month depends on your location. Electricity pricing trends can impact how much your Tesla Model 3 or Model Y will add to your electric bill - and those prices can vary from by electricity company. According to Teslanomics on average,...
GAS PRICE

