So little has been announced by Criterion Games, about the latest Need For Speed which is rumoured to release this year, that fans have taken matters into their own hands. Some have suggested that the game has been quietly delayed while Criterion works to get things right, meaning it won’t release until next year. The studio supposedly pivoted away from PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to develop exclusively for the newest generation of consoles. Finally we saw some extremely grainy leaked screenshots which make it seem that the overworld is at least near completion.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 55 MINUTES AGO