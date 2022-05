Ubisoft has been under the eyes of potential buyers recently as the developer and publisher has struggled financially over the last year. While classic franchises such as Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed have been turning a profit for the company, financial missteps such as its entry into the now collapsing NFT marketplace, and consistent delays on games, such as the Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time remake and Beyond Good And Evil 2, has led to a loss in its overall market cap. According to Bloomberg, despite the publisher valuing itself with a worth of around $15 billion, a 41% drop in stock prices over the past year values it closer to a more modest $5 billion.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO